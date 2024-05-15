Congress making false promises to win LS polls: BJP on Kharge's 10 kg ration promise

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of making "false promises" to win the Lok Sabha elections after the main opposition party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power, it will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor.

"Kharge is lying," senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is also a Union minister, told reporters here when asked to comment on the Congress president’s promise.

"They want to come to power by making false promises. The people will not forgive them and believe in what they say," he added.

Addressing a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow earlier in the day, Kharge announced that the INDIA bloc will double the quantity of free rations provided by the BJP government to the poor if voted to power.

The Congress president referred to the Modi government's scheme providing five kilograms of ration to the poor every month and said, "The Congress brought the Food Security Act, you (Modi government) did nothing." "You are giving five kg. If INDIA bloc government is formed, we will give 10 kg of ration to the poor," Kharge said, adding "I am saying this with guarantee because we have already done it in the states, including Telangana and Karnataka".

Hitting out at Kharge, Meghwal alleged that the Congress did not fulfil the promises it made to the people of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka when it came to power in these states.

"I come from Rajasthan. They made a false promise of waiving off the farmers' loans. They made false promises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka as well," he charged.

"The Supreme Court had asked the Manmohan Singh government to distribute food grains, which were rotting at the FCI (godowns), among the poor people. Kharge was also a minister at that time. Then you (Congress government) said who is the Supreme Court to direct us," the BJP leader added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS