Congress making malicious attempt to push country towards slavery: Yogi Adityanath

Bhopal, Nov 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged the Congress was making a “malicious attempt” to push the country towards slavery and accused it of distorting the history.

Advertisment

Addressing a public meeting at Shujalpur in Shajapur district in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Adityanath said the Congress gave terrorism, extremism, Naxalism and corruption to the country.

"The Congress is making a malicious attempt to push the country towards slavery whereas the BJP is known for upholding the country's self-respect and confidence. The Congress has dented the country's image by being involved in corruption," he said.

BJP candidate and Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar is in the fray from the Shujalpur seat for the November 17 elections.

Advertisment

“When future generations will read about the history of Congress; forget about voting for that party, they won't even be ready to touch it from a distance,” Adityanath said.

The Congress has insulted the country's history at every step, he said, adding that when Congress was in power it was taught that Mughal emperor Akbar was great, which means Maharana Pratap was not great. "They used to consider Akbar to be great but the BJP says Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji are great,” he said.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress of denying the existence of Shri Ram and Shri Krishna and terming them as a myth.

Advertisment

"For them (Congress), the history of India begins only with Jawaharlal Nehru,” Adityanath said.

He referred to the development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and similar works in Kedarnath, Mahakaleshwar, and Somnath- the places associated with Lord Shiv- and said Ram temple is also being constructed at Ayodhya after a long wait of 500 years.

The consecration ceremony of Ram temple will take place on January 22 next year.

Advertisment

“You and your ancestors fought for Ram Janmabhoomi. Our generation is fortunate to see that the wishes of our ancestors are coming true,” Adityanath told the gathering. The Congress wanted the status quo to be maintained on Ram Janmabhoomi (the land on which Babri structure once stood before demolition) but devotees of Lord Ram said it was the symbol of slavery, Adityanath said. "Congress calls itself 'accidental' which means Congressmen were born as an accident happened," he alleged.

The UP chief minister said his generation was fortunate as it is seeing the transformation of India heralding into a new era. "This new-age India is becoming capable, strong and self-confident under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Adityanath praised his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said the "double engine governments" of BJP have lifted MP and UP from the BIMARU (laggard) category, whereas Rajasthan and Bihar are still struggling on this front.

Adityanath is scheduled to address three more public meetings in Madhya Pradesh later in the day. PTI ADU NSK