Congress' manifesto has 'unnerved' BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Kulgam (J-K), Apr 24 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls is "pro-people" and has "unnerved" the BJP, which is showing its "frustration" by trying to fan communal tension.

"The manifesto of the INDIA alliance which says 50 per cent reservation will be given to women, MSP will be provided to farmers, the NDA is unnerved because of that. The alliance is doing a good job," she told reporters after addressing an election campaign meeting here.

Mufti, who is contesting the general elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, said it was for the first time in 70 years that "such a good, pro-people manifesto" has been released which talks about poor people, unemployed youth and farmers.

"This has unnerved them (BJP) and the BJP leaders are issuing statements to fan Hindu-Muslim tension. This shows their frustration," she added. PTI COR SSB AS AS