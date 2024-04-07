Congress manifesto reflection of people's aspirations: Jitendra Singh

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) The Congress manifesto was a reflection of the aspirations of the people, the party's in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh said on Sunday as he launched the house-to-house distribution of the 'guarantee card' in the state.

Singh said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the people during his two Yatras crisscrossing the country was reflected in the party's manifesto, named 'Nyay Patra'.

"The 'Nyay Patra' is a reflection of the aspirations of the people. One can say that the people have written it," he stated.

He alleged that the BJP has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people, and indulged in corruption.

Lok Sabha MP Abdul Khaleque, the party's Guwahati candidate Mira Barthakur Goswami and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

Explaining the concept of 'guarantee card', Congress spokesperson Mahima Singh said, "It is a document which contains some parts of our manifesto. Through the 'guarantee card' we are empowering the people to hold us accountable when we form the government." The party leaders and workers visited several houses in the Panjabari area of the city to distribute the 'guarantee cards' and interacted with the people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had launched the initiative in New Delhi on April 3. PTI SSG SOM