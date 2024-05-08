Congress' manifesto 'representing' Muslim League: UP CM Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), May 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Congress manifesto is like a "new version of the Muslim League".

Advertisment

Addressing the media at the Gorakhnath temple premises, Adityanath said, "This is not a 'Nyay Patra', but 'Anyay Patra' towards the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes and Sanatana Dharma." "A new version of the Muslim League has come. Nothing can be more shameful than the manifesto of the country's oldest political party, Congress, representing the Muslim League," he said, according to a statement issued in Lucknow.

When asked about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's accusation that the BJP promotes hatred politics, the chief minister said that instead of telling white lies, she should at least develop a habit of speaking the truth.

These people won't be able to deceive the public anymore during the elections because the entire nation has come together in the vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he added.

Advertisment

Escalating his attack on the Congress, Adityanath said everyone knows that the grand old party has "inherited the policy of divide and rule".

"In 1947, the Congress allowed the cunning tactics of the British to succeed and divided the country. After independence, the Congress fuelled class struggles within the country based on caste, region and language due to political selfishness," Adityanath said.

"Terrorism, Naxalism and separatism, all of these are contributions of the Congress,” he added.

Advertisment

"Who doesn't know what Sonia Gandhi did as the chairperson of the UPA from 2004 to 2014?" Adityanath said and added that Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee was formed to undermine OBC reservation.

The chief minister said the committee even suggested allocating six per cent of the OBC reservation to the Muslims.

The BJP and NDA opposed it at that time, and the Congress' plans could not materialize, he added.

Advertisment

Adityanath further said the Congress and its allies also attempted to encroach upon the rights of SC-ST communities.

During the Congress government, there were attempts, as mentioned in the Sachar Committee report, to include some Muslim communities in the Scheduled Caste category. However, due to opposition from the NDA and BJP, the Congress' plans couldn't be fulfilled, he added.

The chief minister accused the Congress of implementing Section 370 in Kashmir and undermining OBC reservation in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

“The people of India will never allow the intention of the Congress to be fulfilled because divisive politics is not in anyone's interest,” he added.

Adityanath emphasized the Congress' manifesto is of divisive nature, warning that it could lead India towards class conflicts and encroach upon the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

He, however, expressed confidence the people of the nation will resist these plans of the Congress. PTI ABN AS AS