Congress means communalism, corruption, conflict: Sonowal

Biswanath Chariali (Assam), Nov 10 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday claimed that the opposition Congress signifies "communalism, corruption and conflict", and urged people to vote for BJP candidates in the upcoming bypolls in Assam.

Addressing two public meetings at Bedeti and Borjaroni in support of the BJP's Behali candidate Diganta Ghatowal, the union minister of ports, shipping and waterways claimed that the NDA government stands for the "cause of nation-building" with a vision to make India "self-reliant with inclusive growth".

"For years, under the misrule of Congress governments, both at the Centre and in the state, the people had to endure lots of hardship. The governance of Congress and the politics that it believes are entrenched in divisionary tactics.

"With years of misdeed, the Congress means communalism, corruption and conflict. When you go out to vote to elect your next representative, you should vote for the cause of nation-building," Sonowal said while addressing the public meetings.

He claimed that people's trust in the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in a new wave of progress, and enthusiasm.

It also brought hope among the people of Assam and the Northeast, he said.

"The NDA, led by the BJP, champions the progress, equity, dignity and prosperity of every Indian. It has ushered in a decade of transformative advancements, marking a clear departure from corruption, favouritism and poor governance seen in previous decades," Sonowal claimed.

The BJP government has empowered communities and uplifted the lives of people across the country, while the youth experienced "stifled opportunities and common citizens bore the brunt of systemic injustice under the dark age of the Congress rule", the union minister alleged.

"Today, we have moved beyond those times. As we look towards the future, it is essential to remember the choices that shape the path forward. Let us all join and continue our journey towards building a better, stronger India," Sonowal said.

Against Ghatowal, the opposition Congress has fielded Jayanta Borah, while Lakhikanta Kurmi from CPI(ML) Liberation and Ananta Gogoi from AAP are also in the fray in the Behali assembly constituency.

Bypoll will take place in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies as these seats fell vacant with the representatives of them winning the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The polling for the byelection will take place on November 13 and the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI TR BDC