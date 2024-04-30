Congress means corruption and commission, says BJP chief Nadda

Haveri (Karnataka), Apr 30 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said Congress means corruption and commission, while the INDIA bloc is an alliance to save dynasts and corrupt.

He questioned whether the INDI Alliance have any prime ministerial candidate.

"Congress means corruption, Congress means commission, What is INDI Alliance? (We say) our leader Modi ji will become the prime minister (if BJP comes to power) and INDI Alliance says they will have five prime ministers in five years (if they come to power)," Nadda said.

Addressing a gathering at the end of a roadshow at Byadagi here, in support of BJP's Haveri Lok Sabha candidate and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he asked: "Who is their (INDIA bloc) prime ministerial candidate? Do they have any leader like Narendra Modi, who can tackle situations like COVID?" "INDI Alliance is just for power, they don't have anything to do with you. The INDI Alliance is for two reasons -- 'Pariwarwad bachao' (save dynasts) and "Brashtachariyonko bachao' (save the corrupt), -- they don't have any other work," he added.

Highlighting various "scams" of Congress and its INDIA bloc partners, Nadda said, "...they are all corrupt. D K Shivakumar (Karnataka Deputy CM) was involved in a scam or not? Isn't Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, Lalu Prasad Yadav, ...D K Shivakumar are out on bail or not?" Also listing out various INDI Alliance leaders who are in jail, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "All these people are either on bail or in jail." Earlier during the roadshow, Nadda, standing on a specially designed vehicle, greeted and waved at the people gathered on either side of the road and on buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans, amid loud cheers and sounds of drum beat, in what appeared to be a "festive atmosphere" in several places.

People showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed along the stretch from Guttemma temple towards Subhash circle here.

Nadda was accompanied by Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, among others.

The BJP chief also visited Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha and met Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji. PTI KSU RS KH