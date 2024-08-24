Congress meets MP DGP over razing of protester's house in Chhatarpur

Bhopal, Aug 24 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh DGP condemning the "tendency" of 'bulldozer justice', two days after the house of a man allegedly involved in a protest against a Hindu seer in Chhatarpur district was razed.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari said they would approach the Supreme Court if the state government doesn't stop such practices.

The opposition party's assertion comes after the house of one Shahzad Ali was razed on Thursday, a day after a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported anti-Islam remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj turned violent with mob hurling stones and damaging vehicles, leaving several policemen injured.

"The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people," an official had said.

Patwari said the Madhya Pradesh administration should follow service rules.

"If police carry out the work of judges and courts, how will the law be saved? The Chhatarpur incident is not political or social. This is injustice. The main issue is to protect the Constitution," he told PTI.

Patwati claimed several houses were demolished in the past in Bhind, Morena, Sagar, and Gwalior.

"What is this tendency to demolish houses using bulldozers? If the Madhya Pradesh government doesn't listen to us, we will approach the Supreme Court," he said.

The Congress never opposed the Constitutional action against violators of the law, but creating terror by talking about peace is not a good tradition, Patwari said.

"Action should be taken against culprits (in a crime) but not by violating Constitution and courts," the Congress leader said. PTI ADU NSK