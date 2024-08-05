Congress members' conduct in House regrettable, unprecedented: Rajasthan Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday called the opposition's behaviour in the Assembly deeply regrettable and contrary to established rules and traditions.

Devnai made the remarks in a statement in the wake of a ruckus in the House which led to the suspension of a Congress member, who had to be evicted by marshals.

Devnani condemned MLA Mukesh Bhakar for his disrespectful gestures towards the Chair, describing such conduct as unprecedented in the Vidhan Sabha since its inception in 1952.

"The opposition taking the side of such a member is highly condemnable and defending such a member is also indecent," he said.

Devnani said the decision to suspend the member was taken to protect the dignity of the House.

"The opposition has continuously disregarded the instructions of the Chair. The behaviour of the opposition member in the House on Monday and the defence of such a member by the opposition is the height of disregard for parliamentary traditions," he said.

A row broke out in the House when, after the lunch break, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully raised the issue of appointment of government lawyers under CrPC, demanding a reply from the government on the matter.

Devnani said that the matter is pending in the court and under the rules of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, discussion in the House of sub judice matters is not allowed.

"It is noteworthy that in the past few days, the Opposition has been found to be disobeying the rules and instructions of the Chair and disrupting the functioning of the House and using abusive language, which is not acceptable to the Chair as per the rich traditions of the House," he said in the statement.

Earlier also, he said, the Chair was called "Dhritrashtra" by the Leader of Opposition, threatened by MLA Shanti Dhariwal.

"The Opposition's continuous disregard of rules shows that they do not have faith in democratic systems and parliamentary traditions," Devnani said.

Ugly scenes were witnessed in Rajasthan Assembly after Chairperson Sandeep Sharma directed marshals to evict suspended Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar from the House, which led to commotion and strong resistance by the Opposition Congress members. PTI SDA VN VN VN