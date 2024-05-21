Congress members pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Chennai, May 21 (PTI) The Congress members paid tributes to their leader and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Sriperumbudur near here on his 33rd death anniversary on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Accompanied by party leaders and cadres, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai offered his tributes at the memorial and later undertook the anti-terrorism pledge on the occasion.

The former prime minister was assassinated on this day in 1991 by a suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur.

The Congress members donated blood at camps held in Kancheepuram district. PTI JSP KH