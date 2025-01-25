Congress misleading people through rumours: Rajasthan BJP president Rathore

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) BJP leader Madan Rathore said on Saturday accused the Congress of misleading the public by spreading rumours.

Advertisment

He was addressing a programme on the topic 'Our Constitution, Our Self-Respect' at the party's state office under the Samvidhaan Gaurav Abhiyan.

"BJP works with the spirit of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, while Congress works on the policy of pleasing one family. Congress is doing politics of confusion by putting pressure and spreading rumors," the party's state president said.

Rathore claimed that the BJP always respected public opinion and democracy.

Advertisment

"BJP government amended the Constitution for Akhand Bharat and public interest and abrogated Article 370 from Kashmir. Not only this, the government gave freedom to Muslim women from triple talaq," he said.

Whereas, he said, Congress amended the Constitution to benefit only one family and violated the fundamental rights of the people. PTI SDA VN VN