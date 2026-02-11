Congress 'misleading' public by claims of rehab-related work in Wayanad: CPI(M)

Malappuram/Wayanad, Feb 11 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday alleged that the opposition Congress was misleading the public by its claims of rehabilitation-related work undertaken for the landslides-hit people of Wayanad.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, while speaking to reporters in Malappuram, also alleged that former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi did not donate a penny to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of the victims of the 2024 landslides in Mundakkai-Chooralmala areas that claimed over 200 lives.

He said that except for three leaders of the Congress in Kerala, it is not known whether the other MLAs and MPs have made any contributions to the CMDRF in connection with that disaster.

Govindan further said that the Congress was also not disclosing how much money it has collected in the name of the disaster victims.

He also contended that the 3.5 acres presently acquired by the Congress will not be sufficient to build the 100 houses it had promised.

The CPI(M) state secretary said that Rahul Gandhi and his party had each promised 100 houses for the disaster-affected families and the Youth Congress had pledged 30, for a total of 230 homes.

"Now, they have on their own reduced it to just 100," he claimed.

He further contended that though the Congress was claiming it would quickly finish building the homes, it has not even laid the foundation stone of the project till date.

"So, they (Congress) are making all these false statements to mislead the public," he alleged.

His statement comes a day after Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan accused the Left government of delaying the rehabilitation work and sitting on the around Rs 1,600 crore collected for the victims of the landslides in Wayanad.

On Wednesday morning, Satheesan took reporters to the land acquired by the party in Wayanad to build homes for the disaster victims and reiterated his accusations against the state government.

He said that the foundation stone has not been laid yet as the party was waiting for current Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be free of the Parliament session.

On Tuesday, Satheesan had told reporters that the Congress took us only four months to acquire land, while the government, with all its paraphernalia, took a year and the construction of the houses was still ongoing. PTI HMP ROH