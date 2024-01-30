Congress MLA booked for verbally abusing civic official in Pune

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a Congress MLA for allegedly verbally abusing a civic official and obstructing government work during the inauguration of a water tank in Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by the civic official, a case under sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from performing their duty ) and 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, an official from Chaturshrungi police station said.

The complaint was lodged by Nandkishor Jagtap, the chief of the water supply department of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Asha Nagar area of Gohkhale Nagar, where an overhead water tank was inaugurated on January 24.

Advertisment

Local Congress leaders had raised objections during the inauguration, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party was taking credit for the work, it was stated.

Dhangekar and other Congress leaders had come to inaugurate the tank before the scheduled inauguration, and to prevent any dispute, they were stopped, and during the argument, the MLA used abusive language against him, Jagtap said.

Dhangekar represents the Kasba Peth assembly constituency in Pune. PTI SPK ARU