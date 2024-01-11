Congress MLA booked over youth outfit''s march in front of Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) Kerala police have booked opposition Congress MLA Shafi Parambil over Wednesday's protest march by the Youth Congress to the state secretariat here.

The Palakkad legislator who inaugurated the march was named the first accused in the case registered for allegedly blocking the road and obstructing traffic, Cantonment police here said.

"Besides the MLA, the case was registered against 150 activists of the Youth Congress workers. They were charged with offences under bailable sections," a senior police officer told PTI.

The capital city was tense for a few hours on Wednesday as agitated Youth Congress activists marched to the secretariat, protesting over the arrest of the outfit's president Rahul Mamkootathil, and police used water canons to disperse them.

After inaugurating the march, Parambil vehemently criticised police action against the Youth Congress president.

Mamkootathil was arrested by police from his house in Pathanamthitta early Tuesday morning for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march. A court had later rejected his bail plea and remanded him in judicial custody. PTI LGK ANE