Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania assumes change as party's deputy chief whip

Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) The Congress MLA from Shahpur assembly seat Kewal Singh Pathania on Thursday assumed the charge of the party's deputy chief whip.

Reaffirming his commitment to serving the people of the state and strengthening the party and its objectives, Pathania said that he will work collaboratively with colleagues to achieve the goals of the party and contribute to the overall development of the state, a statement issued here said.

The task of the chief whip is to enforce the whipping system, which aims to ensure that legislators who are members of a political party attend and vote on legislation as the party leadership prescribes.

Pathania, a first time legislator, has been active in politics since 1987 and was a member of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation from 2012 to 2017.

In 2012, he also served as the vice chairman of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation. Additionally, he worked for NSUI and the Congress Party in states like Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

He has a strong interest in sports. He was the captain of the state hockey team and represented Himachal Pradesh at the national level five times.