Congress MLA Kuzhalnadan questioned by Vigilance in Chinnakanal land case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan was on Saturday interrogated by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in connection with alleged irregularities related to land purchased at Chinnakanal in Idukki district.

Kuzhalnadan said the VACB had initially issued a notice asking him to appear for interrogation on January 17, but he requested that the date be advanced to January 14 due to inconvenience.

“As I was attending another function in Thiruvananthapuram, I came here and met the VACB officials,” he said.

He said the vigilance officials questioned him on matters related to the case and that he had responded to all queries.

Kuzhalnadan said the VACB’s Idukki unit had conducted a preliminary inquiry and recorded statements from a few persons.

“As elections are nearing, I had an indication that some steps would be taken quickly. I cooperated with the VACB and conveyed whatever I had to say,” he said.

He said he had no objection to investigations into his personal, professional or political matters by any agency.

“But they should also explain what the allegations against me are. They should make public what they have found in the investigation,” he said, adding that he welcomed the vigilance probe.

Kuzhalnadan said the VACB questioned him on two aspects, including whether he was in possession of additional land.

“I told them that I have not made any changes beyond the land I purchased. If there is anything beyond what is mentioned in the title deed, the government can take it,” he said.

He said if anyone illegally holds additional land, action can be taken under the Land Conservancy Act.

“Already, the Idukki Revenue Department has registered a Land Conservancy case against me and is examining whether I am in possession of additional land,” he said.

According to him, the second aspect raised by the VACB was whether the value of the land shown in the document was lower than its actual value.

“I told them that the document was prepared showing the price above the fair value. The value of the building was assessed by an authorised person,” he said.

Kuzhalnadan said that if land value is understated in legal documents, action should be initiated under the Stamp Act and a notice should be issued.

He alleged that the vigilance case was being used to project a wrong image of him.

“The case has been registered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to claim in speeches that Kuzhalnadan is corrupt and facing a vigilance case. Let any authority conduct any type of investigation and I will fully cooperate,” he said.

The vigilance probe against Kuzhalnadan and 20 others in connection with the alleged illegal conversion and registration of land in the Chinnakanal area began in May 2024.

Vigilance officials have claimed that a resort linked to the Muvattupuzha MLA was located on surplus land that could not have been legally converted or registered.

While the land in question was converted and registered much before Kuzhalnadan purchased it in 2020, vigilance suspects that he was aware of the alleged irregularities at the time of purchase.

Apart from the issue of alleged illegal conversion and registration of surplus land, the VACB has also claimed that Kuzhalnadan is in unlawful possession of 53 cents of government land allegedly encroached upon by previous owners. PTI TBA TBA ROH