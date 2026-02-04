Congress MLA Lakhma walks out of Raipur jail after getting bail from SC in liquor 'scam'

Raipur, Feb 4 (PTI) A day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in two cases linked to an alleged liquor scam, Kawasi Lakhma, Congress MLA and Chhattisgarh's former excise minister, was released from the Raipur Central Jail on Wednesday.

Lakhma was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 15, 2025, in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged scam and was in jail under judicial custody since then.

On Tuesday, the apex court granted him interim bail in cases lodged separately by the ED and the Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the alleged liquor scam.

A large number of Congress leaders and supporters received Lakhma outside the jail premises and raised slogans in support of him. The Opposition legislator later garlanded a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Talking to reporters, Lakhma expressed full faith in the judiciary and asserted he will continue to fight for the rights of tribals, farmers, the poor, and was committed to protect 'jal, jungle, zameen' (water, forest, land) of the state.

The ACB/EOW had placed Lakhma under arrest on September 24 last year in its case linked to a corruption probe in the alleged scam while he was already in judicial custody on money laundering charges.

According to the ED, the alleged liquor scam was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, when the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was in office in the state.

Lakhma was the excise minister in the Baghel cabinet.

The central agency has claimed the scam caused a massive loss to the state exchequer while benefiting a liquor syndicate.

The proceeds of crime linked to the scam could exceed Rs 3,500 crore, state agency ACB/EOW previously claimed. PTI TKP RSY