Congress MLA raises questions about quality of work under Smart City projects in Shimla, Dharamshala

Shimla, Sep 22 (PTI) A Congress MLA on Friday raised questions about the quality of work under the Smart City projects in Shimla and Dharamshala. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in response, said action could be taken based on facts if the MLA provided details of irregularities.

During the Question Hour in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma raised questions about the quality of work under the Smart City Mission and said a committee should be constituted to enquire into the matter.

Congress MLA from the Shimla Urban constituency Harish Janartha said construction activities undertaken for Shimla Smart City were responsible for massive destruction in the hill town during the recent heavy rains as the debris was thrown into drains blocking free flow of water.

He claimed that some works were cancelled and asked where the money meant for them was being utilised and with whose permission.

Congress MLA Rajesh Dharmani added that non-technical persons gave permission for undertaking technical works and as a result Rs 6,700 per cubic metre were paid for digging while the rate was Rs 250.

It was also informed that Rs 500 crore was sanctioned for the Dharamshala Smart City project, of which Rs 490 crore has been received till August 31 and Rs 396.75 crore has been spent. PTI BPL SMN