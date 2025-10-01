Congress MLA Ranganath renews debate on change of guard, bats for 'guru' Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (PTI) Kunigal Congress MLA H D Ranganath on Wednesday reignited the debate on a possible change of guard in Karnataka, stating that he wished to see his "political Guru," Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ascending the Chief Minister's chair one day.

He emphasised that the party high command should recognise Shivakumar's role in securing Congress' victory with 140 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly in 2023.

"For me, my political Guru is D K Shivakumar. We have seen how he does social service, achieved administrative acumen and carried out development," Ranganath, who is the DCM's relative, told reporters here.

"Every leader today says that Congress got 140 seats (in the Karnataka assembly) due to his efforts. So the party high command should decide due position and recognition for him," he added.

The MLA said he firmly believed that Shivakumar, who is also the Congress' state president, should eventually lead Karnataka.

"It is obvious to expect that the high command should decide keeping in view the wish of Congress workers, cadres and the voters of Karnataka," he said, adding that he hoped it would become a reality "in the coming days." Highlighting Shivakumar's commitment to public service, Ranganath said, "show me if there is any leader who toils from 8 am till 3 am. He has the blessings of God and the party high command and he has won people's love and trust, so he will become the chief minister." When asked when this would happen, Ranganath replied that he was "too small to make such prophecies," and that it was for the high command to decide.

"Presently, our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah introduced the five guarantees keeping in mind the poor populace of the state, which is model for the country but D K Shivakumar will become Chief Minister in the coming days," he insisted.

Asked specifically whether Shivakumar would become CM in November this year, Ranganath said he would not comment as he had no such information. "It is left to the High Command," he maintained.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda also asserted that there was no doubt about Shivakumar'sfuture.

"But who should decide this? The party high command. The high command knows when and what should be done and how to take forward the party along with Chief Minister and the DCM together," Gowda told reporters in Mandya.

He added that the fruits of one's struggle should not be questioned.

To a query on when Shivakumar would assume charge, Gowda replied it will happen in November. "We all believe that Shivakumar would become Chief Minister. This is the information I have." The latest comments come despite a stern warning from the party leadership to Congress cadres against speaking publicly about a leadership change in Karnataka. Several leaders have already been served show-cause notices for such remarks.

On July 11 this year, Siddaramaiah categorically stated that he would complete his full five-year term as Chief Minister, quelling speculation of a mid-term arrangement.

There were speculations earlier about a 'pact' under which Siddaramaiah would lead the government for the first half of the five-year tenure, followed by Shivakumar for the remaining two-and-a-half years. That first phase is set to end in November—now just a month away. PTI GMS GMS SA