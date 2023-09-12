Congress MLA shaves head in protest against Ashok Gehlot

Kota (RJ), Sep 12 (PTI) Congress MLA Bharat Singh on Tuesday shaved his head as a mark of protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whom he accused of protecting a corrupt minister and ignoring his advice.

Advertisment

The incident took place four days after state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana staged a 'dharna' on electricity issues against his own government at Bundi district headquarters.

The Sangod MLA and his supporters also burned an effigy of Ravan on Tuesday outside his residence in the Gumanpura area in Kota city.

He shaved his head in the morning as the inaugural of Chambal Riverfront was underway with fanfare.

Singh also sent a letter to Gehlot earlier accusing him of protecting state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, whom he referred to as 'Bhaya.' Singh in his letter accused Gehlot of trading off his integrity and principles to protect the minister as he "offered" him his hair to mark his capitulation.

"It is a mark of protest against the CM," Singh told reporters. PTI COR VN VN VN