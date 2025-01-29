Congress MLA Sunny Joseph calls for law to cook wild boar instead of burying it

Kannur (Kerala), Jan 29 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has called for a law to cook wild boars with coconut oil instead of burying them with kerosene.

Speaking at a meeting in Kottiyoor in this district recently as part of the UDF's Malayora Samara Yatra protest march, Joseph criticised the current rule, which, according to him, requires that wild boars shot using licensed guns be buried after pouring kerosene on them.

"A licensed firearm is needed to shoot a wild boar, but in the entire Kottiyoor panchayat, only one person has a licensed gun. So how can farmers protect their crops? Right now, if a wild boar is shot, it must be buried with kerosene. In my opinion, it should be cooked with coconut oil instead. I am saying this openly," he said.

Joseph, the MLA for Peravoor, added that if the Congress-led UDF comes to power, it should introduce a law to allow wild boar meat to be cooked.

His comments were made in the presence of senior party leaders, including opposition leader V D Satheesan and KPCC President K Sudhakaran.

The UDF protest march was organised to highlight growing concerns over wildlife attacks and the financial struggles of farmers in hilly regions of Kerala. PTI TGB TGB ROH