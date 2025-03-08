Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra calls for united stand on restoration of statehood for J-K

Jammu, March 8 (PTI) Asserting that statehood is not the privilege of any single political entity but the right of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir, senior Congress MLA Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday called for a united stand on the restoration of statehood, urging all political parties to rise above their differences.

"In respect to this historic mandate, with one resolute voice, we must champion the restoration of statehood, rising above political divides," Karra said while participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks for the budget in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

He welcomed the maiden budget presented by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday, terming it a "lifeline" and a "bold step forward" after seven years under an "undemocratic setup." The Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 focuses on multi-sector welfare and development in the Union Territory.

"Statehood is not the privilege of any single political entity. It is the right of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a promise made to us on the floor of Parliament -- a pledge we hold sacred. Even more than this promise, it is the respect and dignity of the citizens of J-K," he said.

Asserting that this budget is not just a document, he said, “It is a lifeline. It is about what works for our people, and with its grit and vision, it delivers. Three pillars hold it up -- economic growth, social welfare, and sustainability.” The Congress leader described the current Assembly as an "extraordinary house working in extraordinary situations." He pointed out that it stands as a historic institution, marking the return of democracy after a prolonged struggle, thanks to the wisdom of the Supreme Court.

"This isn't a normal house as it used to be before the abrogation of our constitutional guarantees on August 5, 2019. Today, this is a citadel of aspirations for 1.2 crore citizens of J&K," Karra, who is also Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president, said.

He warned that if the Assembly does not meet the expectations of the people, particularly the youth, it could lead to cynicism and despondency, weakening faith in democracy and its institutions.

"This august house doesn't just resonate with local aspirations; it remains under a global watch. We need to ask ourselves -- do we have the time to debate historical and trivial issues, or should we move forward?" he asked.

Karra underscored the need for J-K to capitalise on its geographical potential for economic growth, particularly in tourism. He highlighted the budget's projection to increase tourism's contribution to the economy from 7 per cent to 15 per cent in the next four to five years.

"The government should benchmark global tourism leaders like Switzerland and Thailand to adopt best practices and make J&K a global tourism powerhouse," he said.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging artificial intelligence and India's digital public infrastructure to boost economic growth, plug revenue leakages, and improve the ease of doing business.

Karra expressed concerns over past budgetary allocations, pointing out that in 2021-22, 30 per cent of the budget went to policing and security, while health and education received only 6 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

"I wonder why this is happening when we are told that security concerns post-2019 have reduced. Just imagine what would have happened to these allocations if that were not the case," he said.

On humanitarian issues, Karra called for a comprehensive and substantive rehabilitation plan for Kashmiri Pandits and refugees from 1947, 1965, and 1971.

"The rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits cannot be a mere cosmetic remedy or a superficial effort. It must be a permanent solution that ensures their safe, dignified, and rightful return to their homeland," he said.

He criticised attempts to address their plight through cinema, saying, "Miseries of the Kashmiri Pandit community cannot be addressed by making Bollywood movies. If there is normalcy in J&K, the government must take evident steps for their homecoming." Karra urged elected representatives to focus on uniting for the larger public good, saying, "What binds us together is our shared identity as citizens of J&K, and all of us must resolve to play a historic role in lifting the region out of despair and instability." PTI AB ARD ARD