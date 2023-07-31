Congress MLA Thakur alleges threat to life for speaking against right-wing activist Bhide

Amravati, Jul 31 (PTI) Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday claimed she has received a death threat on social media for criticising Hindutva activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, and said the state home department will be responsible if something untoward happens to her.

In a related development, the police commissioner of Amravati, where Bhide made the controversial remarks last week, said a notice has been sent to him over a complaint registered against him in the city.

Thakur, the MLA from the Teosa seat in Amravati district in eastern Maharashtra, had demanded Bhide's arrest over the remarks and allegedly used some strong words while criticising the nonagenarian right-wing activist.

Replying to an online post of the Congress MLA on the Bhide issue, a Twitter user named Kailash Suryawanshi warned Thakur "she will face the same fate as (rationalist) Narendra Dabholkar".

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead in Pune in August 2013.

Thakur, speaking to the media, confirmed receiving death threat on Twitter and asserted she will not stop speaking over the Bhide issue and alleged the ruling coalition was behind the entire episode.

The Congress leader said the state home department will be responsible if something untoward happens to her.

A supporter of Thakur has filed a police complaint in Amravati over the threat issued to her on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Amravati police commissioner Navin Chandra Reddy said a notice has been issued to Bhide and others under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 141 (procedure on order being made absolute and consequences of disobedience) in connection with a complaint filed against the Hindutva activist for making objectionable references about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage at an event in the city last week.

Congress workers and members of the Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad, a social organisation, staged demonstrations in Khamgaon town of Buldhana district where Bhide addressed a meeting on Monday. PTI COR CLS RSY