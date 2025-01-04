Congress MLA Uma Thomas taken off ventilator, shifted to ICU

Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who sustained injuries after falling from a 15-foot-high VIP gallery at a stadium here last week, was taken off the ventilator and shifted to the intensive care unit on Saturday.

Advertisment

Her lung condition is satisfactory despite a pulmonary contusion, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital where she has been receiving treatment since the day of the accident.

The vitals and counts of the injured MLA remain stable, the bulletin said, detailing the reasons for taking her off the ventilator.

As she has not yet recovered from the critical condition, Thomas will continue to remain in the intensive care unit, it added.

Advertisment

She spoke to the doctors and her sons inside the ICU, the bulletin further noted.

Thomas, who represents the Thrikkakkara constituency in the state assembly, sustained head and spinal injuries after falling from a gallery set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on the evening of December 29.

The accident occurred during the inaugural ceremony of a mass dance programme in which thousands of dancers participated. PTI LGK SSK KH