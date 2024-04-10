Congress MLA urges MVA to reconsider decision on Sangli LS seat, calls it bastion of his party

Sangli, Apr 10 (PTI) Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam on Wednesday urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi to revisit its decision on allotting the Sangli Lok Sabha seat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), calling the region a bastion of his party.

Advertisment

The three-party opposition bloc MVA sealed on Tuesday the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with the Sena (UBT) getting 21 seats and the Congress agreeing to contest in 17 constituencies. NCP (SP) will field its candidates on 10 seats.

The agreement was achieved after the Congress relinquished its claims on the contentious Sangli and Bhiwandi seats, now designated for the Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), respectively.

Addressing a press conference here, Kadam said the Sangli region has been a Congress bastion since independence.

Advertisment

“We sincerely tried to persuade the state and central leadership of the Congress to ensure Sangli remains with the party,” said Kadam, who represents the Palus-Kadegaon assembly seat in Sangli district.

The Sangli parliamentary constituency was a Congress stronghold between 1962 and 2014 before NCP-turned-BJP leader Sanjaykaka Patil wrested it in 2014 and went on to retain it in 2019.

“Congress has merit in demanding the seat as it has elected representatives (from here) in the assembly and has representation in local bodies. The MVA leadership should understand the historical association of the district with the Congress and seriously reconsider its decision on Sangli,” he said.

Advertisment

Sena (UBT) has nominated Chandrahar Patil for the Sangli seat.

Kadam said the Congress respects Uddhav Thackeray for the way his party is taking on the BJP. “But the sentiments of Congress workers in Sangli also need to be taken into account,” said the lawmaker.

Kadam said even though the larger goal of the MVA is to defeat the BJP, Congress workers are upset at the development. Sangli will, however, remain with the MVA, he asserted.

“A lot was said about my silence yesterday (Tuesday) after the announcement of the seat-sharing deal. It takes time to digest unpleasant news. We in Sangli are yet to comprehend what has happened. We hope for a positive solution. MVA should reconsider its decision on Sangli,” he reiterated.

Elections to Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases between Apri 19 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. PTI MR NR