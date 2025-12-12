Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni moves HC after Special Court denies bail in BJP worker murder case

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, an accused in the 2016 murder of a BJP worker, has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the Special Court for People’s Representatives' order denying him bail.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav’s single-judge bench heard Kulkarni’s petition on Thursday.

During the hearing, senior advocate C V Nagesh, appearing for Kulkarni, argued that most of the eyewitnesses had turned hostile and therefore “there is no need to keep the petitioner in custody during the trial. Hence, the petition should be heard urgently and bail should be granted.” In response, the counsel representing the CBI sought time to file objections.

Accepting this request, the court adjourned the hearing to December 18.

Yogesh Gowda, a BJP zila panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016, in Dharwad.

In September 2019, the state government handed over the investigation into the case to the CBI. In November 2020, the agency arrested Kulkarni after questioning him in connection with the case.

The CBI investigated the case and filed a charge sheet before the Special Court.

Kulkarni, the prime accused, has been in judicial custody since June 13, 2025, and is currently facing trial. PTI COR AMP ROH