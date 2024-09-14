Congress MLA Zubair Khan dies in Alwar

Jaipur: Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat Zubair Khan died on Saturday morning in Alwar.

He was sick for sometime. Khan's wife Safia Zubair informed that he breathed his last at 5.50 am today.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others expressed condolence on Khan's demise.

With this, the number of Congress MLAs in the assembly has reduced to 65.

Seven seats in the house of 200 are now vacant. Five sitting MLAs were elected in Lok Sabha elections and one BJP MLA also passed away some time back.