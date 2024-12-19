Congress MLAs allege discrimination in fund allocation in MP; to deposit salaries in treasury

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Congress MLAs on Thursday accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of not allocating funds for development in their respective constituencies and announced in the assembly they will deposit their salaries in the state treasury as a mark of protest.

This was informed in the house by Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Umang Singh while accusing the BJP government of discrimination against his party legislators in fund allocation.

Singhar alleged development is not taking place in constituencies represented by the opposition party MLAs. Money is not being provided by the government for building schools, hospitals or roads in these assembly segments.

The Leader of Opposition then announced in the assembly, which is having its winter session, that Congress MLAs want to deposit salaries they draw as legislators in the treasury.

Singhar said he wanted to give assurance that from today onwards his party's MLAs will work for people without salaries.

In the 2023 assembly polls, the Congress had won 66 seats in the 230-member house. PTI ADU RSY