Congress MLA's CM change statement causes flutter in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Congress' Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda's (Ravi Ganiga) claim that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the chief minister after two-and-half years of the government's tenure, has caused a flutter within the ruling party circles, with some ministers asserting that incumbent Siddaramaiah will complete full term, and a few others saying it is for the high command to decide.

Advertisment

Also, a dinner meeting at Home Minister G Parameshwara's residence on Friday night, attended by Siddaramaiah, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and PWD Minister Satih Jarakiholi has fuelled speculation in political quarters, as Shivakumar was not part of it.

"There is no brain (in such speculations)...Siddaramaiah will be there for five years...the CM post is not vacant, isn't he CM now? ...He is CM," Mahadevappa, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, told reporters in response to a question.

On the dinner meeting, he said, "We had gone for dinner, nothing special in it.....there was nothing else other than meeting and eating food."

Advertisment

Asked as to why Shivakumar was not part of the meeting, he said, "I don't know about it. Dr (Parameshwara) had called for dinner, we had food. That's all." Parameshwara did not want to respond to any question regarding the CM change and himself being considered for the top post.

"I don't know, some one or the other will keep discussing some or the other thing, where should I answer it....ask him (CM)", he said.

About the dinner meeting at his residence, he maintained that they casually met for food.

Advertisment

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, however, said, his desire is that Siddaramaiah should be there for five years, but it is ultimately for the high command to decide.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 20 this year after the Congress posted a landslide victory ousting the BJP from power.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister post after the assembly election results in May this year, and the Congress party had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.

Advertisment

Though there were reports that a compromise had been reached based on a rotational chief minister formula, according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, it has not been officially confirmed by the party.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, urged party MLAs not to make any open statements on matters related to the party's internal affairs or regarding the administration.

"This is both the last warning and a request. If such statements are made in the future, it will be inevitable for me to issue a notice." Responding to a question about CM change, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the high command has to decide and clarify whether the CM will change or continue; it's not decided at our level.

Advertisment

Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said: "There is a legislature party, AICC high command, and they will decide on things at the appropriate time...There is no difference between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and they are doing their job seriously in the interest of the state."

There are more than 50 people who have the capability to become CM in the Congress party, he said. "When their time comes they will become. The post is not vacant now."

Siddaramaiah, who was in Udupi, responding to a question regarding the dinner meeting, said, Parameshwara had invited him along with Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi for dinner, and that they spoke in general. "That's all. No politics, nothing."

Siddaramaiah appeared irked when asked about Shivakumar being kept out of the dinner meeting. "He (Parameshwara) had called for dinner, we had gone. Why are you adding 'masala' to it? The media is adding different colours to it and is speculating", the chief minister said.