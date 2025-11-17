Congress MLAs express ministerial aspirations amid cabinet rejig talks in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) Speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka continues, with some ruling Congress legislators, who are ministerial aspirants, openly expressing their desire to be included in the state cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently in New Delhi and is expected to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, during which discussions on a cabinet reshuffle may take place, according to party sources.

Several party insiders said that if the Congress high command approves the reshuffle, it would indicate that Siddaramaiah is likely to complete his full term, reducing the chances of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar securing the top post.

There has been ongoing speculation about a potential change in the chief ministership when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which some have referred to as the "November revolution," citing an alleged power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Hungund Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar met Siddaramaiah ahead of the CM’s travel to New Delhi, requesting consideration for a ministerial post.

"I met the CM as a ministerial aspirant. He said we will see when the time comes. My family and I have served the Congress party for the past 50 years, so I requested him to consider me for a responsibility. I am confident that he will provide me an opportunity," he told reporters.

Kashappanavar added that he had also approached Deputy CM and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for consideration during the rejig.

Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad claimed he is a strong contender for a ministerial post.

"It is not only my demand, it is the demand of the people from this region. People are telling me that—you have won three consecutive times, it's history in this region, you have won with a margin of over 32,500 votes, which is a record," he said.

"The Dalit community is also demanding an opportunity. People from all communities are putting pressure on me to make a demand for the Minister post. I have made a request," he added.

A section of Congress MLAs has been pushing for a cabinet rejig for some time, with several aspirants openly expressing their wish to be inducted. Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

Two cabinet berths are currently vacant — following the resignation of B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the sacking of K N Rajanna on the instructions of the party high command.

Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, considered close to Siddaramaiah, said the AICC leadership and the chief minister would decide on matters such as a cabinet reshuffle.

"As usual, he will meet the AICC president when he goes there (Delhi). There may be discussion on the Bihar polls and naturally on politics, development and governance. Finally, what has to be done will be decided by the high command and the CM," Mahadevappa said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, responding to questions from reporters, said he was not aware of any "revolution" or cabinet reshuffle.