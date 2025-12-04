Congress MLAs hold protests in Odisha assembly over reservation issue

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (PTI) Congress MLAs held protests in the Odisha assembly over reservation issues on Thursday, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for brief periods.

As soon as the House assembled for the Question Hour, Congress members trooped to the well and raised slogans against the BJP government in the state, alleging that democracy has been murdered. They were also protesting the denial of permission for presenting a resolution by the party on making provision of reservation for SC, ST and OBCs as per the rate of population in the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam raised the issue in the House and said that he had proposed to present a resolution on the reservation for SC, ST and OBCs in the House on Wednesday, but was not allowed to do so.

The Congress legislators shouted slogans, accusing the BJP government of denying rights to opposition members in the House.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings from 10.46 am to 11.30 am.

Later, the Speaker held a meeting with the CLP leader in her chamber, and MLAs reassembled at 11.30 am.

Again, the Congress legislators started raising slogans against the state government over the reservation issues, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for around 10 minutes at noon.