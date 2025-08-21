Congress MLAs pay tributes to victims of disaster-hit Dharali in Uttarakhand Assembly premises

Gairsain, Aug 20 (PTI) Congress MLAs paid tributes to those killed in the devastating flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali and nearby areas by lighting candles in the Uttarakhand Assembly premises on Wednesday.

The Congress legislators and party workers were joined by Independent MLA from Khanpur, Umesh Sharma, who lit candles at the main building of the assembly premises.

Reacting to this, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal said if the Congress was so concerned about the disaster-affected people, its MLAs should have participated in a discussion on it in the House.

"If you had so much sympathy for the disaster victims, you should have discussed it in the assembly session, but you wanted to discuss a topic that is pending in the court," he said.

Congress legislators created an uproar in the Monsoon session, demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged rigging in the recently concluded panchayat elections and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The House was adjourned sine die before lunch on Wednesday, ending a monsoon session that lasted just one and a half days. PTI DPT SKY SKY