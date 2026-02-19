Congress MLAs protest outside assembly over 'harassment' of Kashmiris outside J&K

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Congress MLAs Irfan Lone and Iftikhar Ahmed on Thursday protested over alleged harassment of Kashmiris outside Jammu and Kashmir, demanding an immediate stop to such incidents.

Lone, carrying a pamphlet reading "Stop harassment of Kashmiris", and Ahmed held the protest on the stairs of the assembly. They were joined by MLAs from Rajouri.

Referring to the alleged harassment of Kashmiri nursing students at a university in Rajasthan, the two MLAs said they would raise the issue in the House.

They alleged that the students were assaulted during a protest over course recognition and four of them were injured. A female student was also manhandled, they claimed.

Lone and Ahmed also sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop such harassment.