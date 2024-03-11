Congress MLAs raise issue of privilege motion against CM in Punjab Assembly, stage walk out

Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress legislators on Monday staged a walk out from the Punjab Assembly after they raised the issue of a privilege motion against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his alleged remarks against Dalit legislator Sukhwinder Kotli.

Advertisment

Kotli had earlier moved the motion accusing Mann of making objectionable remarks against him in the House on March 4.

In the ongoing budget session of the House on Monday, Kotli asked Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan about the status of his privilege motion moved against the CM.

After he rose from his seat, other Congress MLAs also joined him and asked the Speaker about the motion.

Advertisment

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the privilege motion was moved after what the CM had uttered against Kotli was condemnable.

He demanded from Sandhwan about his decision on the motion.

The Speaker then said he had received their representation and he would let them know about it.

Advertisment

Dissatisfied with the Speaker's reply, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House.

Later, speaking to the media outside the House, Adampur MLA Kotli said he demanded action on his privilege motion but the Speaker did nothing on it.

"Thereafter, we walked out of the House," said Kotli. PTI CHS VSD RHL