Congress MLAs rebellion 'black chapter', says HP CM

Shimla, Mar 11 (PTI) The rebellion by the six Congress legislators who "sold their souls" for their vested interests would be remembered as a "black chapter" in the history of the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The MLAs -- Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto -- had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the defeat of the Congress' official candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania later disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

Addressing a public gathering at Indora in Himachal's Kangra district, the CM said the disqualified MLAs were being escorted by the central security agencies, but won't be able to face the people of their constituencies.

"Their actions will be remembered as a black chapter in the history of the state. They sold their souls for their vested interests," Sukhu said.

Terming the BJP as a "power hungry" party, he said the people will never forget and forgive the attempts by the saffron party to topple the democratically elected government in Himachal Pradesh by using 'dhan bal' (money power).

"Some people have become addicted to power and as a result, they have betrayed the mandate of the people by resorting to evil attempts to topple the state government", he said.

The state government has been successful in curbing corruption and its honest efforts have led to the closure of avenues of loot while an additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore has also been collected, said Sukhu.

The chief minister also unveiled and laid the foundation stone of 14 development projects worth Rs 143 crore in the Indora constituency. PTI BPL RHL