Congress MLAs stage hunger protest, claim UDF contituencies neglected

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 16 (PTI) Congress organised a hunger protest on Wednesday criticising the LDF government's alleged neglect of Puthuppally constituency represented in Kerala Assembly by Congress MLA Chandy Oommen.

Participating in the hunger strike, Chandy Oommen said he was sitting on a hunger strike against the alleged government neglect of the people of the constituency and it is not for the party.

"This is not a party issue but a public issue. That is why I invited (Minister) V N Vasavan, who is from here, to take part in the protest," he told a TV channel.

Participating in the hunger strike, Another Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan alleged that "neglecting UDF constituencies" is a general trend in the state.

"They are dividing the state into two parts with UDF ruled constituencies being turned into third grade. I am fed up with this neglect which has been going on," he contended.

Many other senior leaders participated in the protest.