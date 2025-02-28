Congress MLAs suspended from Chhattisgarh assembly for staging protest against govt

Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Congress legislators were suspended briefly from the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Friday after they raised slogans accusing the BJP-led state government of intimidating the Opposition using Central agencies.

The proceedings of the House were first adjourned for 10 minutes, following which the Congress MLAs trooped into the well and raised slogans against the government.

Congress legislators disrupted the Question Hour and alleged that Central agencies are being misused to intimidate the Opposition.

This led to an uproar in the House, and Speaker Raman Singh had to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

Once the proceedings resumed, the opposition party MLAs continued raising the issue and entered the well of the House, sloganeering against the government and were suspended as per the assembly rules.

Congress members walked out of the House after the Speaker announced their suspension, and they boycotted the proceedings for the day.

The Speaker later revoked their suspension.

Talking to reporters on the assembly premises, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant accused the BJP of murdering democracy.

He claimed Central agencies were conducting a recee of the state Congress president, Deepak Baij.

The BJP is trying to intimidate elected zilla panchayat and janpad panchayat members of the Congress (to allegeldy influence the election of presidents of these bodies), Mahant said.

"We raised the issue in the assembly. We have boycotted the assembly proceedings for the day," he said. PTI TKP ARU