Congress MLA's two-year-old grandson goes missing in MP, kidnapping suspected

Raisen, May 29 (PTI) Congress MLA Devendra Patel's two-year-old grandson went missing from his house in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning with police suspecting that he could have been kidnapped.

Divyam, the missing child, is the son of Yogendra Patel, MLA Patel's nephew.

Devendra Patel is the MLA from Silwani in the district.

He mysteriously disappeared from his house in village Paloha of Begamganj tehsil, 80 km from here, around 11 am, said Superintendent of Police Pankaj Pandey, adding that the possibility of kidnapping could not be ruled out.

A missing person as well as kidnapping case was registered, and police are investigating the case from all angles, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Srivastava said there were only women at home when it was noticed that the child was missing. About 15 servants work for the family, and along with family members, the servants are also being questioned, he added.

According to the police, the child was last seen at the back of the courtyard in the CCTV footage of the house at 11:02 am. Teams of various police stations in the district are trying to trace the child in surrounding areas with the help of sniffer dogs and drones. PTI COR MAS KRK