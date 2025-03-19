Congress MLAs walk out of Rajasthan Assembly over illegal sand mining

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Congress MLAs walked out of the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday after an uproar over their demand for a reply on the illegal mining of bajri – a type of mixed sand used in construction.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully raised the issue through an adjournment motion during Zero Hour and targeted the state government.

"The way illegal mining of Bajri is happening in the state and the incidents that are happening every day ... but the double-engine government is in a deep slumber," he said.

"The High Court had to comment that you people were not cooperating with the CBI… if you cannot handle the matter of illegal mining then deploy CRPF," Jully added.

He said that the BJP ministers were accusing their own government of stealing bajri every day and that more than 20 people from the ruling party had raised their voice inside the Assembly against the illegal mining.

The Congress lawmakers demanded an answer from the state government and had a confrontation with the ruling paty's MLAs, before they walked out.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the Congress had no reason walking out but was forced to by its own internal dissensions. PTI AG VN VN