Congress MLC Hariprasad demands ban on Bajrang Dal saying they are involved in crimes

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has demanded a ban on Bajrang Dal, saying that they were involved in many crimes.

He said he has asked the Chief Minister to fulfil this demand because this was part of the Congress election manifesto.

"I have demanded the Chief Minister that the Bajrang Dal should be banned. It was there in our manifesto," Hariprasad told PTI Videos.

According to the MLC, Bajrang Dal’s activities are not new in Karnataka.

"One of our Congress workers, Ganesh Gowda, was killed in the Chikkamagaluru district. He was killed by the Bajrang Dal activists. Bajrang Dal activists were involved in so many murder cases," Hariprasad said.

"Way back in 2016 or 17 in Udupi, a BJP Mandal president, a Hindu, was killed by the same organisation – the Hindu Jagaran Vedike and all," the MLC said.

He said the government should put an end to these organisations, "which are a threat to the peaceful civil society".

On December 5, Congress worker Ganesh Gowda (38) was allegedly murdered during a clash between two groups in Chikkamagaluru.

He was a member of the Gram Panchayat.

A fight broke out between two groups over a banner near a math at around 9.30 pm, during which several members from both sides sustained serious head injuries and were admitted to Chikkamagaluru District Hospital, police said.