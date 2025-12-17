Congress MLC Pradnya Satav likely to join BJP

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) In a setback to the Congress in Maharashtra, party MLC Pradnya Satav is likely to join the ruling BJP on Thursday.

Satav, the wife of Congress leader late Rajiv Satav, who was a close aide of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, is a two-time MLC. Her term ends in 2030.

Rajiv Satav was an MP from Hingoli and earlier represented the Kalamnuri assembly segment in the district.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said Pradnya Satav has been incommunicado since morning after media reports about her switching sides surfaced.

Congress leader in the legislative council Satej Patil said the party made her a legislator and he personally feels she will not take any drastic step.

BJP media coordinator Navnath Ban said some fresh inductions will take place into the party on Thursday. PTI MR NP