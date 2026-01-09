Congress-MNF alliance stakes claim to form executive body in Mizoram's Lai council

Aizawl, Jan 9 (PTI) The Congress-MNF alliance on Friday staked a claim to form the next executive body in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

MNF's media and publicity cell secretary Lallenmawia Jongte told PTI that his party and the Congress reached an understanding and formed the United Legislature Party (ULP), which elected C Lalsawmzuala as its leader, and he staked a claim to form the next executive committee before Governor Vijay Kumar Singh.

"As per the agreement, the MNF is given the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Deputy CEM berths, while the Congress will occupy the chairman post," he said.

The ULP has the support of 15 members in the council, while the magic number is 13, he added.

Political stalemate has plagued the LADC for more than a month after the election held on December 3 threw up a 'hung house' as no party was able to secure a majority.

As per the poll results declared on December 9, the MNF, which fielded 20 candidates, emerged as the single-largest party, winning eight seats, while Congress, which contested 14 seats, stood at second, bagging seven.

Although contesting all 25 seats, ZPM managed to secure only six seats and the BJP, which fielded 10 nominees, bagged two seats.

Two Independent candidates, including former Chief Executive Member (CEM) V Zirsanga, were also elected.

The MNF and Congress had signed a pre-poll agreement. The Congress, however, snapped it after the polls, alleging that the MNF had breached the agreement by attempting to horse-trade several elected members from other parties.

This was followed by an agreement between the ZPM and Congress.

However, the agreement did not materialise, and in a sudden turn of events, the ZPM and MNF joined hands and formed the Lairam Legislature Party (LLP) on December 14 and staked a claim to form the next executive committee before the governor the following day.

Subsequently, the MNF cut ties with the ZPM and pulled out of the LLP on Tuesday, citing unresolved political issues. PTI CORR SOM