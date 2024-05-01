Congress-MNF coalition to run Lai autonomous council in Mizroam

Aizawl, May 1 (PTI) After a prolonged political deadlock in Mizoram's Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), officials on Wednesday announced the formation of a Congress-MNF coalition administration to run the 25-member council.

LADC is one of the three autonomous district councils constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the constitution for Lai people in the southern part of the state with Lawngtlai as its headquarters.

Officials said 12 MNF members have joined forces with the lone Congress member, C. Lalmuanthanga, to form the United Legislature Party (ULP). This newly formed coalition has presented its claim to Governor Hari Babu Kamphampati to run the council.

Lalmuanthanga is expected to become the chief executive member (CEM) of the council, officials added.

Previously led by the MNF, the LADC was placed under governor's rule in March following the resignation of CEM V. Zirsanga in a graft case conviction.

In February, the special court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl had sentenced Zirsanga to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh for misappropriating Rs 1.33 crore during his stint as an executive member of the council.

Soon after that, eight MNF members defected from the party and tied up with the opposition and submitted a complaint to the governor expressing lack of confidence in the Zirsanga-led council.

Following the CEM's resignation, one of the eight MNF members returned to Zirsanga's camp thus making a situation where no single party could garner the magic number to run the council as both the ruling and opposition camps had 12 members each, excluding the chairman.

Subsequently, governor's rule was imposed, and Lawngtlai DC was appointed as the council's caretaker. PTI CORR MNB