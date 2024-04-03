Congress 'mother of corruption', alleges Rajasthan CM at Speaker Om Birla's nominations

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, terming the party "mother of corruption".

Addressing the nomination rally of Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate Om Birla from the Kota-Bundi constituency, Sharma said, "If someone is the mother of corruption in the country, it is the Congress party that has indulged in corruption from top to bottom," Sharma said.

The news papers before 2014 used to carry headlines of corruption and terrorism but the then Congress-led UPA government would watch as mute spectators, he said.

However, in the Narendra Modi government, the Pulwama attack was retaliated with surgical strike by the army, he claimed, and added that the present BJP-led government has worked for securing and guarding the borders of the country, the welfare of the poor and for highlighting the name of the country in the world.

Prime Minister Modi has worked to transform the country whereas in the past the political parties would come to power and would exit after scripting stories of corruption, Sharma said.

Birla also addressed the nomination rally and sought the blessings of the people for the third time as a member of Parliament.

Counting his achievements as a member of Parliament and as the Lok Sabha Speaker, Birla claimed the largest volume of work was done and the maximum number of bills, including those pending for years, were passed in the history of Parliament in the last five years.

There was a time when a resolution was introduced in Parliament terming the Babri masjid as "holy", while a resolution for the construction of the Ram temple was passed in the same Parliament during the Modi government, Birla said, adding that it is the transformation and change in times.

Birla also promised an airport in Kota and claimed that the work is in progress under double engine government. He appealed for the BJP's victory with more than 400 seats for the third tenure of Prime Minister Modi.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dialwar, while addressing the rally, appealed not to vote for the Congress. A vote to the Congress will mean a vote to the murderers of Lord Ram devotees, he alleged.

Following the public meeting, Birla, accompanied with Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, minister Heeralal Nagar, Dilawar, Chandrakanta Meghwal in an open vehicle, marched in a rally to the election office. PTI COR KSS KSS