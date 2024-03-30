Congress mother of corruption, terrorism: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal

Jodhpur, Mar 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday urged the voters here to cast their votes for the BJP in the upcoming general election as he termed the Congress "mother of corruption" and terrorism.

"Youths, who are going to cast their vote for the first time this election, must know the difference between pre- and post-2014. Congress is the mother of corruption, the mother of terrorism. Congress wants to run the country on the basis of appeasement," Sharma said while addressing the nomination rally of Jodhpur Lok Sabha candidate from BJP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sharma accused the Congress of asking for votes in the name of poverty and development but did nothing for its eradication during its rule.

"Nothing was even done for the farmers before 2014. It was the Modi government which took up their issues with empathy and seriousness to resolve them," he said.

Sharma claimed that in the first 100 days of his governing the state he had fulfilled 45 per cent of his promises and was working on the rest.

"Our focus for this year is on water and electricity. In the next three years, we will be an electricity-surplus state," he asserted.

Speaking about the paper leak incidents, he said that the same Special Operations Group of the police existed before, but it did not put in serious efforts to break the gang.

"We formed an SIT and arrested 65 persons, including some big names. We assure the youth of the state we are not letting go of any guilty person, whosoever it is, unpunished. The journey ahead is long. We are moving slowly but steadily," he said.

The CM also claimed that nobody is ready to contest on the Congress ticket and those who have been given tickets are looking for ways to renounce them.

"Even in the home district of the PCC President Govind Singh Dotasara, they are not in position to find a suitable candidate," he claimed. PTI COR VN VN