Congress MP asks govt to increase allocation of resources for Paralympians

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Congress MP Vijay Vansanth on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to revisit the allocation of resources for Paralympic athletes and increase investment in their training and infrastructure to inspire a new generation of para-athletes.

In a letter to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the MP from Kanyakumari said India's Paralympic athletes have achieved an extraordinary milestone at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics 2024, securing 29 medals and finishing 18th globally -- our best performance to date.

"In contrast, our Summer Olympics contingent brought home only six medals, without gold, placing us 71st worldwide. This stark difference highlights not only the exceptional talent of our Paralympians but also the vast, untapped potential within India's sporting ecosystem, particularly among athletes with disabilities," he said.

"As someone who represents the vibrant and diverse constituency of Kanyakumari, I am acutely aware of the treasure trove of sporting talent that exists among disabled athletes across India, much like those from my own constituency.

"These athletes deserve our highest admiration and more importantly, our unwavering support," the Congress MP said.

While our nation rightly celebrates this historic achievement, it is important to reflect on the disparity in the financial support extended to these athletes, he said in his letter to Mandaviya.

"Despite their remarkable performance, India's Paralympians were allocated significantly fewer resources compared to our Olympians. As per previous budgetary allocations, Rs 470 crore was earmarked for the Olympics contingent, whereas only Rs 74 crore was allocated for the Paralympians," Vasanth said.

"In light of their tremendous success, I humbly request that your ministry revisit the allocation of resources for our paralympic athletes. Increased investment in their training, infrastructure, and support will not only help sustain their success but also inspire a new generation of athletes to rise from the grassroots, proving that India can indeed be a global sporting power," he said.

He said the Paralympians deserve the same level of recognition and encouragement from the government as Olympians do, and their journey is a testament to resilience, dedication, and excellence. PTI ASK RHL