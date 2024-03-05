Congress MP Bittu arrested in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation gate locking case

Ludhiana, Mar 5 (PTI) Days after a lock was put on the main gate of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation building near clock tower during a Congress' protest here, the police on Tuesday arrested Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and two other party leaders.

The police said they have arrested Bittu, Ashu, Congress Ludhiana city president Sanjay Talwar and former city senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra.

They were arrested by the police at mini-secretariat here on Tuesday where they courted arrest. Congress workers were also present there. They raised slogans against the AAP government.

Following a brief scuffle, the police took the Congress leaders in a van after arresting them.

After their arrest, they were produced before a local court here which granted them judicial remand for 14 days.

Bittu, other Congress leaders and workers had locked the main gate of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation here on February 27 to protest alleged widespread corruption in the civic body and some other issues.

The police booked these four Congress leaders along with 60 others on the complaint of the municipal corporation under various sections of the IPC, including sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and other relevant provisions of the law. PTI COR SUN VSD KSS KSS