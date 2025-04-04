Congress MP challenges Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Supreme Court

New Delhi: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, claiming it violated Constitutional provisions.

The plea alleged the bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The plea, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the bill discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.