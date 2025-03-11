New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Congress Lok Sabha MP Gowaal K Padavi Tuesday said Chinese AI app DeepSeek should be banned in India for hurting national sentiments by not answering questions on whether Arunachal Pradesh is part of India.

He also asked the Ministry of External Affairs to issue notice to China in this regard.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Maharashtra said when the DeepSeek app was asked about Tibet, it answered that the region has always been under the control of China.

When asked about Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh being part of India, the app gave a detailed answer in the affirmative.

"But when it was asked if Arunachal Pradesh is part of India, DeepSeek refused to give any specific answer and said sorry it is beyond my current scope, let's talk about something else... These kind of answers by foreign technology has no place in India and should be banned," Padavi said.

He said strict action should be taken against the DeepSeek app and stressed that India should not use American or Chinese technology and instead develop its own AI technology.

Last month, the Government of India directed its officers not to download or use AI tools and apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek in office computers and devices, saying they pose confidentiality risks to data and documents.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Kangana Ranaut of the BJP raised the issue of power cuts in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. She asked the Power Ministry and the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board to ensure that power distribution networks are strengthened and 100 per cent electrification is achieved in the state.

Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party demanded that the old pension scheme be brought back for government employees while claiming that many of them were against the unified pension scheme which is to be implemented from April 1. PTI JD JD NSD NSD