Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi leads in Nagaon

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi was leading over his nearest rival Suresh Borah of the BJP by over 31,015 votes in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam on Tuesday, election officials said.

Bordoloi polled 1,44,730 votes, while his opponent and one-time confidante Borah secured 1,11,062 votes of the total counted so far.

Bordoloi was a minister in former CM Tarun Gogoi's government, while Borah had joined the BJP from the Congress a few months before the Lok Sabha polls. PTI DG DG SOM